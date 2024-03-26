Texas A&M has offered former Indiana DL from the transfer portal

The transfer portal consistently gives and takes year after year, and with the spring portal window set to open on April 15 (at least, officially), plenty of veteran talent will be there for the taking.

Regarding Texas A&M, it has been reported that head coach Mike Elko has offered former Indiana defensive lineman Philip Blidi, looking to add more depth in the defensive interior, as the incoming 5th-year senior recorded a career-high 30 tackles during the 2023 season.

The Aggies' roster, which currently has 89 players, will need to be reduced to the 85 roster limit. Fourteen of those players are on the defensive line, led by senior defensive tackle Shemar Turner and former Purdue Edge Nic Scourton, who led the Big 10 in sacks during his 2023 freshman campaign.

However, after several departures to the portal, including former 5-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen, more depth and size in the middle of the line is needed if the Aggies want to withstand attrition or any potential future injuries.

A former 3-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, Blidi played three seasons at Texas Texas before transferring to Indiana during the 2023 season.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M has offered former Indiana DL from the transfer portal