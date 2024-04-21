Texas A&M's 2026 recruiting class has yet to add a commit, but in due time, expect the same type of momentum we've witnessed with the Aggies' 2025 cycle, which is now nine commitments deep and growing.

Looking to make a splash to get things rolling, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has now offered one of the top defensive playmakers in the 2026 class out of the prestigious Mater Dei (CA) program as four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui revealed his offer on Sunday afternoon.

Standing at 6-3 and 320 pounds, Topui has already received more than 20 offers. The powerful big man has the versatility and size to switch to the offensive line he chooses. Taking on double teams consistently, Topui is a nose tackle at the next level but is athletic enough to play at the 3-tech spot.

During his 2023 sophomore season, Topui recorded 19 tackles. According to 247Sports Composite, Topui is currently positioned as the 89th-ranked prospect in the 2026 cycle, the 10th-ranked defensive lineman and the 10th-ranked prospect in California.

https://twitter.com/tomutopui52/status/1782024734491771173?s=61&t=9KZagaYHMTJLTSR2smXdNQ

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M has offered 2026 4-star DL out of Mater Dei (CA)