Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class is still growing, but head coach Mike Elko is focused on adding to the 2026 class as soon as the summer, as many prospects are headed to College Station this summer.

Earlier this week, Elko and his staff offered one of the top cornerbacks in the 2026 cycle. Four-star Preston Ashley out of Brandon, Mississippi, is now on the Aggies' radar, and credit to new Aggies cornerbacks coach Jordan Peterson for quickly recognizing his talents this spring.

Listed at 5-10 and just over 170 pounds, Ashley is a downhill thumper who has played at both safety and corner, possessing the speed and athleticism to thrive at either position. With over a dozen offers already, Ashley has already visited Nebraska and expects the Aggies to be in play with a potential visit this summer after visiting this spring.

According to 247Sports, Ashley is currently positioned as the 90th-ranked prospect in the 2026 class, the 8th-ranked safety prospect, and the 4th-ranked prospect in Mississippi.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M has offered 2026 4-star CB out of Brandon (MS)