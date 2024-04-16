Texas A&M offensive lineman has re-entered the transfer portal

Texas A&M's offensive line depth took a small hit on Tuesday afternoon, as former Troy OL Derrick Graham re-entered the transfer portal after less than four months with the program, likely reading the tea leaves regarding his playing future with the Maroon & White. Graham is a Grad transfer with one more season of eligibility remaining.

While it's been consistently noted that due to the Aggies' poor performance in the trenches last season, needing an influx of talent from the portal was more than necessary, the additions of former Kansas OL Ar'maj Reed-Adams and former FAU OL Dorian Hinton have received more positive feedback this spring compared to Graham.

Still a highly talented player, I have no doubt Graham will find a new home sooner than later. However, on the Aggie front, the depth chart is still 15 players deep, including several up-and-coming youngsters who will only add to the competition going into the fall.

Will head coach Mike Elko attempt to add another offensive line due to Graham's departure? We shall see.

