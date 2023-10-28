Texas A&M’s offense finds second quarter spark, leads South Carolina 21-7 at halftime

Texas A&M (4-3, 2-2 SEC) entered Week 9 fresh off the bye, and for the first quarter, it looked like the brief time off had a hangover effect. Finally, the Aggies offense found a spark in the second quarter to take an early lead over South Carolina (2-5, 1-4 SEC) by halftime.

Max Johnson was as efficient as he could be through the first quarters, completing 11/15 passes for 133 yards and one touchdown, without an interception. His performance was admirable given that A&M’s offensive line showed no improvement in their pass protection. Despite taking more than a few heavy hits, Johnson stood tall in the pocket to make his throws, even if he could get a few out quicker.

The Aggies defense once again put together an inspired performance, holding the Gamecocks to just one scoring drive, 49 total yards of offense, and a mere -1.9 yards per carry in the first half. Their ability to bottle up Spencer Rattler and South Carolina’s offense allowed A&M to, finally, find its spark offensively in the second quarter.

The Maroon and White scored 21 unanswered points in the second quarter, kicked off by a 14-yard touchdown run by Reuben Owens II.

Not being outdone by his fellow backfield teammate, Amari Daniels gave the Aggies the lead with a one-yard touchdown at the goal line.

Ainis Smith, aptly dubbed “Agent Zero,” caught South Carolina’s defense sleeping with a beautiful 42-yard touchdown reception from Johnson, giving Texas A&M a comfortable two-touchdown lead heading into the locker room.

