Texas A&M is now predicted to land two top 2024 prospects

Texas A&M’s 2024 recruiting class has taken a notable dip, currently ranked 20th in 247Sports’ recruiting rankings, as eight players have de-committed from the program since the firing of Jimbo Fisher back on Nov. 12.

Under new head coach Mike Elko, any recruiting momentum has been slow to a crawl. Still, according to several prediction analysts, the Aggies are now trending towards signing two of their top targets, including four-star Edge Solomon Williams and four-star running back Anthony Carrie, who are teammates at Carrollwood Day in Tampa, Florida.

While Carrie is coming off of an official visit to College Station this weekend after canceling his visit to Michigan State, it’s not a surprise that he’s slowly become a favorite to land in Aggieland. For Williams, credit Elko for reeling him in after visiting Texas, Alabama, and Oregon in the last three months.

According to 247Sports Composite, Carrie is currently positioned as the 19th-ranked running back and the 40th-ranked player in Florida. He is coming off his productive 2023 senior season at Carrollwood Day, recording 855 yards and ten touchdowns on the ground.

Texas A&M lands two Crystal Ball Predictions from Steve Wiltfong. Not anything unexpected, but Mike Elko is battling it out with some big-time programs for the commitments of these two. pic.twitter.com/ROv2goMWBH — AggiesToday (AT) (@AggiesToday) December 17, 2023

Solomon Williams, who stands at 6’3″ and 250 pounds, is ranked as the 10th Edge and the 18th-ranked player in Florida. During his 2023 senior season, Williams recorded 47 tackles, 40 solo tackles and eight sacks on the year.

Note: Anthony Carrie will announce his commitment on Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 4:00 p.m. CT.

