Texas A&M’s next head coach needs to make 2024 4-Star WR Dre’lon Miller a priority

Texas A&M’s 2024 recruiting class took several hits in the last two months after four-star offensive tackle Weston Davis flipped his commitment to LSU, followed by four-star wide receiver Dre’lon Miller, who de-committed from the program back on Oct. 17.

After the firing of now-former head coach Jimbo Fisher, Miller’s collegiate future hangs in the balance, but after taking an unofficial visit during the Aggies’ Oct. 28 home win over South Carolina, Texas A&M surprisingly remains the favorite to regain his commitment, but that will likely depend on who becomes the next head coach, an announcement that could come much sooner than later.

Whoever accepts the position, retaining interim head coach Elijah Robinson, who also serves as the defensive line coach and lead recruiter, is an absolute must, and to provide a blueprint for Miller’s playing future, hiring an offensive-minded head coach coupled with a highly competent staff could be enough o reel the Silsbee (TX) native back in.

Miller is a cheat code on offense, displaying the speed, agility, and insane versatility as a kick/punt returner that mirrors senior A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith, who just happened to have his biggest game of the season against the Gamecocks with Dre’lon in Attendance.

Behind senior quarterback Jayden Daniels, the LSU Tigers have one of their best offensive seasons since 2019. They have been tenaciously pursuing Miller, who officially visited Baton Rouge (LA) on November 11.

According to 247Sports, Miller is currently positioned as the 66th-ranked prospect, the 14th-ranked wide receiver, and the 12th-ranked player in Texas in the 2024 cycle.

Texas A&M will take on 14th-ranked LSU on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. CT., and ESPN will carry the game.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire