Texas A&M needs a Jimbo Fisher replacement. These coaches could be the best options

There are things that Jimbo Fisher did well at Texas A&M, actually. One is recruiting. The Aggies flourished during the name, image and likeness era, creating a roster that on paper seemed constructed to compete for national championships.

And in the end, that was the problem: Fisher's program looked the part on every day except on Saturday. That's why Texas A&M will hand Fisher the biggest golden parachute in college coaching history − about $77 million − to never work for the Aggies again.

"You’re either moving forward or you're stuck. We were stuck," Texas A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said on Sunday.

"Our program is stuck in neutral. We should be relevant on the national stage. Something is not clicking, something is not working, and therefore something had to give for us to reach our full potential."

What he leaves is a directionless program that nonetheless holds enormous draw in coaching circles. Consider why:

There's the talent for a quick turnaround. The Aggies' roster ranks fourth nationally in overall talent, according to 247Sports.com, and should offer the next coach the chance to work with one of the top young quarterbacks in the country in Connor Weigman.

Among other attributes, Bjork said the school's "comprehensive" search would center on candidates with "supreme organizational skills and leadership skills."

This is the SEC. A&M provides the opportunity to work in the biggest league in the country at a time when coaches and administrators are beginning to think about the possibility of two or three super leagues splitting off from the rest of the Bowl Subdivision.

Money won't be a problem. No, money will not be an issue. A&M paid $77 million to make a coach go away; the school won't be cheap about enticing another coach to come aboard.

"This is a major, major financial decision that comes with many consequences," said Bjork.

Here are five names Texas A&M will consider as Fisher's replacement and why each would be a good fit:

Oregon coach Dan Lanning

The most impressive aspect of Lanning's two-year run at Oregon has been how the first-time head coach has turned the Ducks into one of college football's most physical teams. And while the circumstances are not exactly similar, Lanning was able to take over a strong roster from his predecessor, Mario Cristobal, and quickly take UO to the next level − a good omen given the expectations that Fisher's replacement hit the ground running in an SEC set to add former conference rivals Texas and Oklahoma. Lanning has spent just one year coaching in Texas (Sam Houston State in 2014), and this lack of connection to the state might be an issue. But he's young (37 years old), has SEC experience from his time at Georgia, would hire a very good staff and could represent the Aggies' long-term solution.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning runs out to the field with players before the team's game against California at Autzen Stadium.

Texas-San Antonio coach Jeff Traylor

Fisher's style didn't always play well in College Station and with Texas A&M's extensive in-state booster network. That wouldn't be an issue for Traylor, a Texas-born-and-bred coach who has spent all but two years of his 35-year coaching career working in the state. At UTSA, Traylor has worked some deep connections to go 37-13 over three-plus seasons with two Conference USA championships and the chance for the American crown in 2023. If not the flashiest name in the mix for the opening, his ability to put the Texas back in Texas A&M makes Traylor a very intriguing candidate and, in conjunction with his success with the Roadrunners, one that can't be overlooked.

Florida State coach Mike Norvell

It took some time, but Norvell has FSU back in the mix for the national championship as one of the hottest programs in the FBS. That basically means Norvell's name will come up for every high-profile opening. But there's something to think about: Could the more uncertain future of the ACC increase Norvell's interest in the A&M job? If so, Norvell would be an outstanding fit across multiple fronts, most notably as an offense-first coach with the flexibility to adapt his scheme to the roster. And there's the fact that Norvell has already cleaned up the mess Fisher and former FSU coach Willie Taggart left in Tallahassee − if he did it once, A&M could feel good about Norvell doing it again.

Washington coach Kalen DeBoer

DeBoer's success the past two seasons at Washington has put him on the map. For good reason: UW went from inept offensively for one of the top units in the FBS nearly overnight, while DeBoer has turned Indiana quarterback transfer Michael Penix Jr. into an All-America pick and one of the top contenders for the Heisman Trophy. But DeBoer has been getting it done for nearly 20 years, winning big at Sioux Falls (67-3 from 2004-9) and Fresno State (12-6 from 2020-21) in addition to drawing rave reviews for his work as offensive coordinator with the Bulldogs (2017-18) and Hoosiers (2019). Overall, he's 100-11 as a college coach and 21-2 as a coach in the Power Five with a proven offensive scheme and an extremely deft touch with quarterbacks. The question is whether A&M would be able to draw him away from UW, where DeBoer seems very comfortable. There's also the fact the Huskies will be joining the Big Ten after this year.

Duke coach Mike Elko

Elko is one of a very few legitimate contenders for the opening who has previous experience at A&M. For the second-year Duke coach, that came during a very strong four-season run as the Aggies' defensive coordinator from 2018-2021. A&M finished no lower than 35th nationally in yards allowed per play in Elko's final three seasons and nearly propelled the Aggies to the College Football Playoff in 2020. With Elko as coordinator, the Aggies went 34-14; since he left, they're 11-11. He's done a very nice job at Duke in maximizing the Blue Devils' roster and finding inventive ways to work around injuries, including this year's loss of quarterback Riley Leonard.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Texas A&M needs Jimbo Fisher replacement: 5 coaches who are a good fit