Texas A&M needs to make 2024 4-star linebacker Tyanthony Smith a priority recruit

Under head coach Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M has been one of the worst programs in recruiting top linebacker talent, while recently losing out on five-star linebacker Anthony Hill to the Texas Longhorns after Hill was previously committed to the Maroon and White last July.

Going into the 2023 season, A&M’s linebacker depth is tied with cornerback as one of the weakest groups entering the season, and even worse, starters Chris Russell Jr. and Edgrerrin Cooper are both likely to depart next year, as the pressure mounts to land multiple prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Who tops the list from a priority perspective? That would be Jasper, Texas native Tyanthony Smith, who according to 247Sports Composite is ranked as the 27th linebacker prospect, and 49th-ranked player in Texas. Smith is the definition of a rising prospect, and one of the hardest-playing linebackers in the country bar none. Though he still has room to grow as an athlete, the tape does not lie, and whether he’s defending the run or utilized in blitz packages, Smith consistently stands out on the field, so it’s no wonder Jimbo Fisher is one of his biggest fans.

Standing at 6-1, and 205 pounds, Smith has received offers from Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Miami, Oklahoma, Texas, USC, TCU, and many others. Since offering him in late December, Smith has taken two more unofficial visits, including a trek to College Station on March 22. This kid has IT, and every program in the country is beginning to notice, so if Fisher understands the recruiting landscape like I assume he does, more needs to be done to secure Tyanthony Smith in College Station for the three to four seasons.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire