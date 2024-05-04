Texas A&M names its Whataburger Players of the month for April

Each month, Texas A&M athletics recognizes two athletes as the Whataburger Players of the Month for their achievements in their respective sports.

For April, A&M chose senior pitcher Evan Aschenbeck from the baseball team and senior infielder Trinity Cannon from the softball team. Check out their accomplishments below, which earned them the honor of player of the month.

Evan Aschenbeck – April Snapshot

Strikeouts - 19

Strikeout high in April - 6 (South Carolina)

14.7 innings pitched - 5 runs allowed - 1 walk

ERA - 1.44

Saves - 4

Trinity Cannon – April Snapshot

SEC Co-Player of the Week (4/16)

Helped Texas A&M to an 11-2 record in the month

Batting Average - .432

Hits - 14

Home runs - 3

RBI - 18

Fielding - 1.000

https://twitter.com/12thMan/status/1786472264688439421

Join us in congratulating Evan Aschenbeck and Trinity Cannon for being named Texas A&M's April Whataburger Players of the Month. Aggies Wire will continue to provide award updates every week.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jarrett Johnson on Twitter: @whosnextsports1.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M names its Whataburger Players of the month for April