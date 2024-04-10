Texas A&M names its Whataburger Players of the month for March

Each month, Texas A&M athletics recognizes two athletes as the Whataburger Players of the Month for their achievements in their respective sports.

For March, A&M chose junior outfielder Braden Montgomery from the baseball team and junior Adela Cernousek from the women's golf team. Check out their accomplishments below for March, earning them the honor of player of the month.

Braden Montgomery – March Snapshot

SEC Player of the Week

Helped Texas A&M to a 17-3 record in the month

Batting Average - .338

Hits - 29

Home runs - 13

RBI - 35

Fielding - 1.000

Adela Cernousek – March Snapshot

Helped Texas A&M to two runner-up finishes

Mountain View Collegiate - Sixth place finish

Clemson Invite - Second-place finish

On pace to set A&M's single-season record for scoring average

Congratulations to Montgomery and Cernousek for being named March's Whataburger Players of the Month.

