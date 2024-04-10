Texas A&M names its Whataburger Players of the month for March
Each month, Texas A&M athletics recognizes two athletes as the Whataburger Players of the Month for their achievements in their respective sports.
For March, A&M chose junior outfielder Braden Montgomery from the baseball team and junior Adela Cernousek from the women's golf team. Check out their accomplishments below for March, earning them the honor of player of the month.
Braden Montgomery – March Snapshot
SEC Player of the Week
Helped Texas A&M to a 17-3 record in the month
Batting Average - .338
Hits - 29
Home runs - 13
RBI - 35
Fielding - 1.000
Adela Cernousek – March Snapshot
Helped Texas A&M to two runner-up finishes
Mountain View Collegiate - Sixth place finish
Clemson Invite - Second-place finish
On pace to set A&M's single-season record for scoring average
Congratulations to Montgomery and Cernousek for being named March's Whataburger Players of the Month.
