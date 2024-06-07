Texas A&M names their Whataburger Players of the month for May
Each month, Texas A&M athletics recognizes two athletes as the Whataburger Players of the Month for their achievements in their respective sports.
For May, A&M chose junior Mary Stoiana from the tennis team and junior Adela Cernousek from the women's golf team. Check out their accomplishments below for May, earning them the honor of player of the month.
Mary Stoiana – May Snapshot
Help lead Texas A&M to their first NCAA team championship
NCAA Tournament MVP
Final four in NCAA Individual Championship
38-4 overall this year
28-7 in dual matches this year
Currently ranked No.1 in the latest ITA rankings
Adela Cernousek – May Snapshot
2024 Individual National Championship
2024 WGCA First Team All-American
2024 All-SEC First Team
Help lead Texas A&M to their third-straight trip to national quarterfinals
May's National Champions of the month 🏆
🍔 Mary Stoiana
🍔Adela Cernousek@Whataburger x #gigem pic.twitter.com/FATyClDPkp
— Texas A&M Athletics (@12thMan) June 6, 2024
Congratulations to Stoiana and Cernousek for being named May's Whataburger Players of the Month.
