Texas A&M names their Whataburger Players of the month for May

jarrett johnson
·1 min read
Shovels are ready for the Whataburger groundbreaking ceremoney on July 15, 2022, in Fort Smith. The restaurant will be located on Phoneix Avenue near Massard Road. Whataburger Groundbreaking 071522 02
Each month, Texas A&M athletics recognizes two athletes as the Whataburger Players of the Month for their achievements in their respective sports.

For May, A&M chose junior Mary Stoiana from the tennis team and junior Adela Cernousek from the women's golf team. Check out their accomplishments below for May, earning them the honor of player of the month.

Mary Stoiana – May Snapshot

  • Help lead Texas A&M to their first NCAA team championship

  • NCAA Tournament MVP

  • Final four in NCAA Individual Championship

  • 38-4 overall this year

  • 28-7 in dual matches this year

  • Currently ranked No.1 in the latest ITA rankings

Adela Cernousek – May Snapshot

  • 2024 Individual National Championship

  • 2024 WGCA First Team All-American

  • 2024 All-SEC First Team

  • Help lead Texas A&M to their third-straight trip to national quarterfinals

Congratulations to Stoiana and Cernousek for being named May's Whataburger Players of the Month.

