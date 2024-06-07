Texas A&M names their Whataburger Players of the month for May

Each month, Texas A&M athletics recognizes two athletes as the Whataburger Players of the Month for their achievements in their respective sports.

For May, A&M chose junior Mary Stoiana from the tennis team and junior Adela Cernousek from the women's golf team. Check out their accomplishments below for May, earning them the honor of player of the month.

Mary Stoiana – May Snapshot

Help lead Texas A&M to their first NCAA team championship

NCAA Tournament MVP

Final four in NCAA Individual Championship

38-4 overall this year

28-7 in dual matches this year

Currently ranked No.1 in the latest ITA rankings

Adela Cernousek – May Snapshot

2024 Individual National Championship

2024 WGCA First Team All-American

2024 All-SEC First Team

Help lead Texas A&M to their third-straight trip to national quarterfinals

May's National Champions of the month 🏆



🍔 Mary Stoiana

🍔Adela Cernousek@Whataburger x #gigem pic.twitter.com/FATyClDPkp — Texas A&M Athletics (@12thMan) June 6, 2024

Congratulations to Stoiana and Cernousek for being named May's Whataburger Players of the Month.

