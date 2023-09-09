Texas A&M-Miami kickoff delayed by 30 minutes due to inclement weather | Latest updates

Kickoff has been delayed for Texas A&M's game against Miami in Miami Gardens, Florida, due to weather in the area.

WEATHER DELAY | Due to weather around Hard Rock Stadium kickoff has been delayed.



Estimated kickoff time currently set for 2:58 p.m. CT. pic.twitter.com/gHoP3lLJWh — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 9, 2023

The projected time for kickoff is 2:58 p.m. CT, nearly 30 minutes after it was scheduled. The Aggies and Hurricanes' Week 2 college football game was among a few delayed Saturday, joining Notre Dame-North Carolina State and Vanderbilt-Wake Forest.

The Texas A&M-Miami game is the second stint of a home-and-home series between the two schools. In 2022, Texas A&M defeated Miami 17-9 in College Station, Texas.

According to the National Weather Service, chance of precipitation in Miami Gardens is 60% during the afternoon with likely thunderstorms.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Texas A&M-Miami kickoff delayed by 30 minutes due to weather