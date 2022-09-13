Texas A&M-Miami among the most intriguing Week 3 matchups

With the first three weeks of college football action firmly in the rearview mirror, we are shifting our sights to Week 3. There are plenty of games to keep an eye on, especially after what has transpired to begin the season.

Appalachian State gave North Carolina all it could handle and then defeated Texas A&M in College Station. They made the list again this week, after their victory over the Aggies ESPN announced that College Game Day will head to Boone for their matchup with Troy.

With that being said let’s dive into this week’s list of intriguing matchups in college football.

Honorable Mention:

Kansas Jayhawks at Houston Cougars

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

It isn’t very often that the Kansas Jayhawks are featured in a list of intriguing games but this isn’t your typical Big 12 basement dweller. They are coming off a huge road victory over West Virginia. On the flip side, the Houston Cougars are coming off a demoralizing double-overtime loss at Texas Tech where they needed to stop the Red Raiders on 4th and 20 to win the game. It didn’t happen. Can Houston win this contest and avoid a third-straight game going to the extra period?

Florida State Seminoles at Louisville Cardinals

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

This game features a pair of head coaches that appeared on multiple hot seat coaching lists to begin the season. Florida State’s Mike Norvell and Louisville’s Scott Satterfield are looking to quiet the noise in this game. FSU shocked many when they defeated LSU in New Orleans and Louisville is coming off the 20-14 win over Central Florida. The Seminoles have had two weeks to prepare, so who shines brightest under the ‘Friday Night Lights’?

The rest of the list is broken down by kick off times:

No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

It is the return match from last season, a former Big 8 rivalry featuring the Oklahoma Sooners and Nebraska Cornhuskers. Neither Lincoln Riley nor Scott Frost will be leading their teams out for this one. Brent Venables was named head coach in the offseason and Mickey Joseph was named interim head coach following Frost’s firing on Sunday. This should be interesting regardless of records and rankings.

Story continues

No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs at South Carolina Gamecocks

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The defending national champions are looking to keep their dominance going this week against South Carolina. The Gamecocks haven’t beaten the Bulldogs in Columbia since 2014. Head coach Shane Beamer loaded up in the portal with former Oklahoma products, Spencer Rattler and Austin Stogner. This is a massive test for South Carolina.

California Golden Bears vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears and Notre Dame Fighting Irish haven’t met since 1967 but that isn’t what makes this game intriguing. The post-Brian Kelly era hasn’t begun the way the Irish wanted after losses to Ohio State and Marshall. The Golden Domers look to win their first game of the year and hand Cal their first loss of the year.

No. 23 Penn State Nittany Lions at Auburn Tigers

Dan Rainville via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Another rematch from the 2021 season, this time featuring the Penn State Nittany Lions and Auburn Tigers. While both teams come in 2-0, they have looked completely different. Sean Clifford and Penn State have defeated Purdue and rolled over Ohio. Auburn has somewhat struggled against two opponents they should have steamrolled. Can Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin get this much-needed win?

No. 14 BYU Cougars at No. 24 Oregon Ducks

Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

The BYU Cougars are coming off a victory over the Baylor Bears and now they face off with the Oregon Ducks. Oregon is coming off a 70-14 victory over Eastern Washington after getting blasted by Georgia. BYU is looking to become the next independent to make a run at the CFP. This top 25 matchup is one of the few games this week that features a pair of ranked teams.

Troy Trojans at Appalachian State Mountaineers

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Appalachian State Mountaineers did it again, they took down another Power Five team. Not only did they win in College Station but they collected a $1.5 million paycheck from the Aggies and reportedly stole their College Game Day opportunity.

Texas A&M paid App State $1.5 million to travel to College Station. The Mountaineers just beat the #6 Aggies 17-14. pic.twitter.com/OhmGhlQpcT — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 10, 2022

GAMEDAY IS COMING TO BOONE❗ Home of @AppState_FB 😤 pic.twitter.com/r1uzaBobmM — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 11, 2022

Mississippi State Bulldogs at LSU Tigers

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The Mississippi State Bulldogs and LSU Tigers have alternated games winning in enemy territory over the last three games. It began during the 2019 CFP championship season for the Tigers. LSU will have a new head coach in this game with Brian Kelly. With the series returning to the Bayou, can they turn the tide against Mike Leach and the Bulldogs?

Texas Tech Red Raiders at No. 12 North Carolina State Wolfpack

Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Red Raiders head to Raleigh, North Carolina for a date with the Wolfpack. Texas Tech is coming off a double-overtime victory against the previously ranked Houston Cougars. NC State defeated Charleston Southern in their last game but now gets a bigger challenge in TTU. We shall see if Donovan Smith has another big win coming.

South Florida Bulls at No. 21 Florida Gators

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Anthony Richardson burst onto the scene against USF last season. He rushed for 115 yards on four carries and threw three passes as Richardson racked up 152 yards and two touchdowns. The Florida Gators came back to earth in week 2 against Kentucky, can Billy Napier’s squad take out their frustrations on the Bulls again?

No. 9 Michigan State Spartans at Washington Huskies

Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite being ranked in the top 10, the Michigan State Spartans are getting no respect from oddsmakers. The Spartans are being viewed as underdogs for this nonconference matchup with unranked Washington. Mel Tucker’s team is looking to return a New Years Six bowl game or the College Football Playoffs and a win over a Pac-12 foe could help that resume.

Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners at No. 20 Texas Longhorns

Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Texas Longhorns went toe-to-toe with the Alabama Crimson Tide and Nick Saban’s squad narrowly escaped with a win. This matchup with UTSA marks the first time these two teams have met. What makes this an intriguing matchup is the Roadrunners are led by former Longhorns assistant Jeff Traylor. Can he win his first Power Five matchup against his former employer? For Texas, they will be led by backup QB Hudson Card now that Quinn Ewers has been sidelined for a while.

No. 13 Miami Hurricanes at No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

These two well-recognized programs have met just three times in their history and the last came at Kyle Field in 2008. The Aggies came up short in the second-straight season against the Hurricanes. Now Texas A&M is looking to prove that last week was just a blip on the radar for them. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes now led by Mario Cristobal are looking to return to the upper echelon of college football.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire