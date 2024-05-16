The Texas A&M men's golf team punches their ticket to the NCAA Championship

It's almost summertime so you know what that means... Regional golf is in full swing. Texas A&M is headed back to the NCAA Championship after a third-place finish at the Stanford Regional in Palo Alto, CA. This marks their straight NCAA Championship birth after closing out the tournament at 19-under 821.

The start for the Aggies was All-SEC junior Phichaksn Maichon leading the way for the Maroon and White with a second-place finish after posting a -11 overall and a 2-under 68 on the final day. Head Coach Brian Kortan spoke on how challenging the regional was and how well they played

"It's a really competitive week. The stakes are the highest. The chance to move on and compete for a national championship. It's a tough week and you can never take it for granted. You look at all the regionals and there are some teams that aren't going to San Diego (site of the national championship) who clearly had great years, but didn't have great weeks this week. Our sport has become incredibly competitive. I don't take it for granted and I know the guys don't either. They know it's what they play for – a chance to win the whole thing – but you can't even talk about it unless you get there. I'm thankful for their effort and their great play and we'll be ready to compete in San Diego."

https://twitter.com/AggieMensGolf/status/1790852866472566997

The Aggies will be back in action starting on Friday 24 in Carlsbad, CA for the Division I men's golf championship

