Texas A&M men's basketball team begins March Madness with win vs. Nebraska in NCAA Tournament

The Texas A&M men's basketball team is moving on to the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 9 Aggies (21-14) beat No. 8 Nebraska (23-11) by a final score of 98-83 in the first round of the South Region on Friday night at the FedEx Forum in Memphis. In their first March Madness appearance since 2014, the Cornhuskers (0-8) remain as the only Power Five conference program to never win an NCAA Tournament game.

The tremendous trio of guards, juniors Wade Taylor IV & Manny Obaseki, and senior Tyrece "Boots" Radford led Texas A&M to victory. Taylor tallied a game-high 25 points on 8-of-14 field goal attempts & 7-of-10 from 3-point range with 5 assists.

Obaseki was unconscious in the final 5:20 of the first half, scoring 16 straight points to give the Aggies a 14-point halftime lead. He finished with 22 points on 8-of-17 shots, 3-of-5 from downtown & 3-of-5 from the free-throw line. Radford recorded a double-double with 20 points on 8-of-17 attempts & 3-of-5 from the charity stripe with 10 rebounds (5 offensive) and 5 assists.

Texas A&M will play the winner of No. 1 Houston versus No. 16 Longwood on Sunday. The top seed Cougars narrowly defeated the Aggies 70-66 earlier this season on Dec. 16 at the Toyota Center.

