Texas A&M men’s basketball all-time roster: Aggie Legends

Texas A&M Basketball has usually played little brother to the Football program, but there’s been plenty of top talent to cycling through the school. With plenty of legendary Head coaches and players to choose from, Texas A&M’s basketball history is much more than many truly understand outside of the fanbase.

With the Aggie basketball team on the cusp of its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 2018, and first, under Head coach Buzz Williams’ in his fourth season with the program, we are going to compile an all-time list consisting of a head coach, assistant coaches, a starting five, and 5 reserve players.

Head Coach: Billy Gillispie (2004-2007)

Feb. 10, 2007; Lincoln, NE; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Billy Gillispie looks to the referee for an explanation during their game with the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Texas A&M led 32-24 at the half and won 66-55. USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2007 Bruce Thorson

After a successful two-year stint at UTEP, Billy Gillispie embarked on what still stands as one of the best program turnarounds in college basketball.

After replacing Melvin Watkins who went a combined 61-112, Gillispie recruited the likes of Acie Law and Dominique Kirk and Josh Carter which led to the memorable 2006-2007 season, culminating with a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Despite only three seasons (70-26) with the program, Billy Gillispie remains on top in Aggie lore.

Assistant Coach: Dr. John Thornton (1981-1990)

Dr. John Thornton former Texas A&M Basketball player and coach shares his expertise with SBISD FCA #wearelearning ⁦@SBHFTA⁩ @SBISD⁩ ⁦@SBISD_CSH⁩ pic.twitter.com/tUJS6Sx5CO — Darlene Evans (@devans6434) March 25, 2019

Dr. John Thornton has a rich history with Texas A&M University Athletics that could warrant his own article, but to keep in line with our theme we’ll keep it strictly to basketball. Prior to getting into coaching, Thornton played two years under Metcalf earning Newcomer of the Year and eventually named team captain of the 1975 SWC Championship team.

Initially, he spent two years as a graduate assistant basketball coach while earning his master’s degree in educational administration. After earning his degree, he spent a few years coaching at a few different programs until he got a call from coach Shelby Metcalf. In 1981 Thornton rejoined his former coach again as an assistant coach, where he served until 1990. During his time, he helped the Aggies get to four NIT appearances and a 1987 NCAA tournament birth.

In his final season with Metcalf, he would be called upon to serve as interim head coach in the middle of the season. In the twelve games, he coached he finished with a record of 5-7. Once the season was over Thornton decided to move one and that’s where he would go on to do some of his best work in athletics administration.

Assistant Coach: Buzz Williams (2004-2006)

Feb 11, 2023; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams reacts during the second half against the LSU Tigers at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Before becoming the current Head coach for Texas A&M in 2019, Buzz Williams was known as an ace recruiter under Head coach Billy Gillispie from 2004-2006, as the Greenville, Texas native provided stability on the coaching staff while developing star point guard Acie Law to becoming the greatest player to ever wear a Texas A&M jersey.

Starting Guard: Acie Law IV (2003-2007)

Feb 17, 2007; Norman, OK; Texas A&M Aggies guard Acie Law IV (1) dribbles up court against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, OK. Texas A&M beat Oklahoma 56-49. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports (c) copyright 2007

“Captain Clutch” will always be remembered for his game-winning 3-pointer to beat the Texas Longhorns 46-43 known as “The Shot” during his junior season with the program, elevating his legendary status to the Reed Arena rafters as his No.1 jersey was deservedly retired years after scoring 1,653 points and over 540 assists in four seasons.

After playing his first two seasons under former Head coach Melvin Watkins before his pre-2005 season firing, Law was greatly encouraged by the work ethic and general coaching intelligence new Head coach Billy Gillispie brought to the table, quickly becoming one of the most dominating point guards in his four incredible seasons with the program.

At the end of his junior season, Law became one of four players in Texas A&M history to reach 1000 career points with 300 assists and 100 steals, and help lead the Aggies to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 1987 season. In his final season with the program, Law led the Aggies to a win over Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse, and a No. 3 seed in the 2007 NCAA Tournament, where the Aggies would lose a 1-point heartbreaker to the Memphis Tigers 65-64 in the Sweet 16.

In program history, Acie law ranks fourth in total points (1,669), 8th in 3-point makes (114), 10th in free throw percentage (.760), 6th in steals (156), and third in assists (540).

Aggies everywhere always connect Texas A&M Basketball’s ascendance into relevancy to Law, who simply made it fun again to watch the program on the hardwood.

Backup Guard: Donald Sloan (2006-2010)

Mar 21, 2009; Philadelphia, PA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Donald Sloan (15) during the second half against the Connecticut Huskies during the second round of the 2009 NCAA men’s basketball tournament at the Wachovia Center. Villanova defeated Texas A&M 92-66. Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Donald Sloan was recruited by Head coach Billy Gillispie but played under Head coach Mark Turgeon from 2006-2010, finishing his illustrious career ranked seventh in program history in scoring (1,522 points) and eighth in assists (320). Sloan helped the Aggies make 4 straight NCAA Tournament during his time with the program.

Starting Guard: Bernard King (1999-2003)

DALLAS – MARCH 13: Bernard King #32 of the Texas A&M University Aggies drives against the Iowa State University Cyclones during the Phillips 66 Big XII Championships at the American Airlines Center on March 13, 2003 in Dallas, Texas. The Cyclones won 97-70. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Bernard King, like fellow talented Aggie Antoine Wright under Head coach Melvin Watkins, did not get to experience success on the court during his collegiate career, but as one of the best playmakers to ever dawn the Maroon and White, King, who stood at 6-5, led the Aggies in scoring in all of his four seasons with the program with 17.6 points per game career average.

King left the Big 12 as the top scorer in conference history and ranks first in Texas A&M Basketball history in points (1,990) and second in 3-point makes (232).

Backup Guard: Dominique Kirk (2004-2008)

Jan 19, 2008; Manhattan, KS, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Dominique Kirk (22) brings the ball upcourt against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, KS. Kansas State defeated Texas A&M 75-54. Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Another veteran from the Gillispie era brought a ton of heart to the hardwood. Kirk never averaged over 9 points a game over his career, but he still ranks in the top ten in Aggie history in made three-pointers (175). However, where Kirk really shined was on defense, where he was named to the All-Big 12 Defensive First Team twice.

Starting Forward: Josh Carter (2005-2009)

Mar 19, 2009; Philadelphia, PA,; Texas A&M Aggie guard Josh Carter (23) shoots over BYU Cougars guard Lee Cummard (30) during the first half during the first round of the 2009 NCAA men’s basketball tournament at the Wachovia Center. Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Carter is the most prolific shooter to come through Texas A&M to date. He really lit up the bottom of the net in the 2006-2007 season when he shot a blistering 50% from beyond the arc. That was good enough for a school record and the co-lead in NCAA Division I players.

When it was all said and done Carter finished his career first in three-point field goals (299), first in three-point field attempts (715), first in three-point field percentage (.418), and seventh in points (1566).

Backup Forward: Vernon Smith (1977-1981)

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Vernon Smith was an SWC star under Shelby Metcalf. The 6’8″ 220-pound forward had a really good shot and had the type of game that would still translate great in this new era. He would be recognized as a second-team All-SWC in 1978 and then go on to be a three-time All-SWC First-Team selection for the next three seasons.

The 1980 NCAA Tournament saw Smith help lead the 6th-seeded Aggies to the Elite eight where they took a number 2-ranked Louisville into over, but eventually lost to the future tournament champion. Smith capped his career ranked second in points (1778) and first in total rebounds (978). He was inducted into the Texas A&M Hall of Fame in 2008.

Starting Center: Tyler Davis (2015-2018)

March 22, 2018; Los Angeles, CA; Texas A&M Aggies center Tyler Davis (34) shoots against Michigan Wolverines forward Moritz Wagner (13) during the first half in the semifinals of the West regional of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at STAPLES Center. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Davis was buried in offers as a 4-star recruit and the number 1 ranked player in Texas during his senior year. He joined one of Billy Kennedy’s best classes during his time at Texas A&M. His impact was felt immediately as he averaged 11 points and 6 rebounds as a true freshman in the SEC. He made the All-SEC Freshman team along with a Sweet 16 appearance.

Making an effort to be more efficient on the court, Davis worked at slimming down and as a result, his minutes increased each year. On top of making the All-SEC team multiple times, his name is peppered across the record book. He is number one in field goal percentage (.614), number one in offensive rebounds (324), and number four in defensive rebounds (429). If he would have stayed for his senior season, he probably enters the top ten in multiple additional categories.

Backup Center: John Beasley (1963-1966)

🎂 Happy 75th birthday, John Beasley! The Texarkana native and Texas A&M alum averaged 17.9 points and 11 rebounds in parts of 5 seasons (1967-1972) with the ABA's Dallas/Texas Chaparrals and was a 3-time ABA All-Star. Cheers, John! pic.twitter.com/fhTtgZNKv0 — DFWSportsPast (@dfwsportspast) February 6, 2019

John Beasley was a scoring machine for Metcalf in the mid-1960s. His efficiency and production jumped over the course of his Aggie career. Beasley’s points per game increased from 12.3 to 27.8 and his free-throw percentage from .765 to .815. The SWC also recognized Beasley as a top player in the conference where he earned SWC Player of the Year honors for two consecutive seasons (1965, 1966).

What makes his career numbers so impressive is that he only played three years and play no more than 26 games in a single. Like Tyler Davis, if he had one more season, he also would rank higher in multiple categories. But even with his limited game total compared to others, he is still ranked fifth in points (1594) and tenth in total rebounds (784), and third in field goal percentage (791). He was inducted into the Texas A&M Hall of Fame in 1976.

Backup guard: Alex Caruso (2012-2016)

Mar 20, 2016; Oklahoma City, OK; Texas A&M Aggies guard Alex Caruso (21) shoots against Northern Iowa Panthers guard Wyatt Lohaus (33) in the first overtime period during the second round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Caruso may not be the greatest player to ever grace the hardwood for Texas A&M, but during his four seasons (2012-2016) with the Aggies under Head coach Billy Kennedy, he may have been the hardest working player to ever come through the program since Acie Law and has become a fan favorite among Aggie fans up to this day as a current member of the NBA’s Chicago Bulls. Raised in College Station, Texas, Caruso was a ball boy for the Aggies in his early days, developing a close relationship with the program up until singing as a member of the 2012 recruiting class.

Appearing in 137 games in four seasons, Caruso averaged 8.0 points, 4.7 assists, 2.02 steals per game, and is currently Texas A&M’s all-time leader in assists (649) and steals (276). One of his most notable accomplishments with the Aggies was during his highly successful senior season, anchoring a comeback victory against Northern Iowa in the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament in one of the greatest comebacks in College Basketball history, helping the Aggies reach the Sweet 16, and being named to the SEC All-Defensive Team.

Backup Forward: Antoine Wright (2002-2005)

LUBBOCK, TX – JANUARY 15: Forward Antoine Wright #21 of the Texas A&M Aggies during a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on January 15, 2005 at the United Spirit Arena in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The legacy of Antoine Wright, who was inducted into the Texas A&M Athletic Hall of Fame in 2021, goes all the way back to Groten, Massachusetts, where Wright was a standout at Lawrence Academy, coming on the scene late after averaging 26.5 points during his senior season. During his recruiting process, Aggies’ Head coach Melvin Watkins provided one of the earlier scholarship offers to Wright who never took his relationship with Texas A&M for granted, choosing the Aggies over UConn, Maryland, USC, etc.

Bottom line, Texas A&M was very, very bad under Melvin Watkins, and during Wright’s first two seasons with the program, wins were very hard to come by. However, Wright was the unanimous Big 12 Freshman of the year in his first season after averaging 14.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. In his final two seasons, Wright led the Aggies in scoring (13.5 ppg) three-point field goals (47) during his sophomore season, and after Melvin Watkins was replaced by Head Coach Billy Gillispie before his junior campaign, Wright again led the Aggies with 17.8, while recording 36 steals, and 22 blocked shots.

Antoine Wright finally got to experience post-season success under the tutelage of Billy Gillispie, reaching the NIT Quarterfinals in his final season before falling to Saint Joseph’s. For his Aggie career, Wright is ranked tenth in scoring with 1,338 points, second in making three points with 181, and 11th in blocked shots with 50.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire