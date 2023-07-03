Texas A&M makes massive jump in ESPN’s updated 2024 recruiting class rankings

You can add the worldwide leader in sports as the next outlet to give Texas A&M football’s latest recruiting efforts some well-warranted respect.

After previously being unranked, the Aggies 2024 recruiting class has leapfrogged to the No. 16 spot in ESPN’s updated rankings. That puts A&M ahead of SEC foes Ole Miss (No. 17) and Mississippi State (No. 21) in the top-25 rankings.

No. 16 – Texas A&M Aggies

ESPN 300 commits: 1, Previous ranking: unranked

SEC Rank: 7 of 14

Top offensive commit: WR Dre’lon Miller (No. 89)

Top defensive commit: S Jordan Pride (No. 60)

The SEC teams ahead of the Aggies include Georgia (No. 1), Florida (No. 2), LSU (No. 10), South Carolina (No. 12), Alabama (No. 13), and Tennessee (No. 14).

According to ESPN Staff Writer Craig Haubert, the justification behind the Aggies’ rise comes off the heels of their recent recruiting haul:

“It seems a long time since the Aggies landed the No. 1 class in 2022, but they remain a factor on the recruiting trail, adding good quality talent. They picked up some steam with several additions in June, including a key one in in-state WR Dre’lon Miller. A prospect who has shown he can make plays in all three phases of the game at the high school level, he projects as a versatile offensive playmaker for the Aggies. They also landed two ESPN 300 in-state big men in Ashton Funk, a big-bodied OL with good balance and flexibility, and DL Dealyn Evans, who has a good blend of strength and agility. QB Anthony Maddox is slightly built and needs to physically develop further, but he is a fluid and accurate passer with very good skills. One-time Florida State commit Jordan Pride is a nice pull out of Florida, as the No. 1-ranked safety has excellent speed and range.”

ESPN is just the latest to give kudos to Jimbo Fisher and staff for their recruiting success, with A&M’s 2024 class continuing to rise in 247Sports’ rankings while also receiving some love on social media. While some wondered whether the Aggies were beginning to lose their luster in the recruiting battle, A&M’s recent hot streak proves the landscape of recruiting in the Lone Star State has yet to change.

With more than a handful of prospects continuing to trend toward Texas A&M, it’s clear that Fisher and his staff have laid the groundwork for this 2024 class to finish in the top 10 or even higher.

