Texas A&M makes 4-Star EDGE Danny Okoye’s Top 10 program list

For some, the summer lull is an aggravating buildup towards the impending football season that’s filled with previews and rankings galore, but aside from the obvious, recruiting is king in the summer, and Texas A&M’s 2024 recruiting cycle is entering its most crucial stage: campus visits.

On Saturday, four-star Edge Danny Okoye, out of Tulsa, Oklahoma, released his Top 10 program list, which included Texas, Georgia, LSU, Colorado, Alabama, Nebraska, Oregon, Tennessee, and Oklahoma. But, of course, Texas A&M. Even though he hasn’t officially set up any notable campus visits yet, the fact that the Aggies have made his top list is as good a sign as ever.

Okoye is ranked as the 12 Edge prospect and the No.1-ranked player in Oklahoma in the 2024 class according to 247Sports Composite Rankings. Additionally, Okoye is borderline elite in pass rush, recording 43 tackles, six sacks, and one interception during his 2020 junior season at NOAH Homeschool while recording 10.5 sacks in the prior 2021 season.

Okoye has been on A&M’s radar after offering him on in late January, but let’s be honest, his over 29 offers will continue to grow, so hopefully, Aggies head Jimbo Fisher and his exceptional recruiting staff can schedule a visit this summer; or sometime this Fall.

