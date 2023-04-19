Texas A&M makes 2024 4-star linebacker Brayden Platt’s Top 8 program list

Texas A&M is in need of an influx of talent at the linebacker postion next season, as both starters in Edgerrin Cooper and Chris Russell Sr. are slated to depart after the 2023 campaign, recruiting versatile athletes for the future is vital to avoid the mess that could transpire if the opposite occurs.

On Tuesday, 2024 four-star linebacker Brayden Platt released his Top 8 program list, which includes Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Texas A&M.

When I mentioned versatile athletes at the postion, Platt is that and then some. Performing as both linebacker and running back at Yelm High School in Yelm, Washington, Brayden Platt is a bruiser in the run game and a tackling machine on defense, while also competing in track and field in the javelin throw, and shot put, winning a state championship in the latter.

Top 8 I would like to say thank you to all the coaches and colleges who have recruited me this far. Recruitment 100% open still. pic.twitter.com/UGJZGbWp48 — Brayden Platt (@braydenplatt2) April 18, 2023

Platt caught head coach Jimbo Fisher’s eye later than some, offering him on April 9, and the fact the Aggies have jumped all the way into his Top 8 must be a good sign of things to come. For a better understanding of his play on the field, 247Sports’ National Recruiting Editor Brandon Huffman gave his thoughts in a brief scouting report:

Platt is arguably the top two-way prospect in the state of Washington and he’s also one of the top two-sport athletes in the state, a state champion thrower and a Top 100 player nationally in the 2024 class. Platt is the workhorse back for the Tornadoes while also being the anchor of their defense and it’s easy to see why he’s one of the top pure football players in the West in the 2024 class. He can run, he can hit, he can catch, he can tackle, he can pretty much do it all. The All-American Bowl selection is a stifling run stopper, if he gets his hands on the back, the back is done running. He doesn’t lose many battles against offensive linemen- he shoots the gaps, gets underneath them or sheds his block and stops the runner in his tracks. While his future is certainly on defense, you can see what a weapon he is out of the backfield.

Standing at 6-2 and 240 lbs, Brayden Platt is currently ranked as the 9th linebacker prospect and 2nd-ranked player in Washington.

