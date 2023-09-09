Texas A&M loses 2024 4-Star DL to future SEC opponent

Texas A&M’s 2023 football season is off to a solid start after defeating New Mexico 52-10 last Saturday while hosting several prospects and current commits, including 2025 five-star cornerback Devin Sanchez. This weekend, recruiting visits will take a short break, as the Aggies with face Miami inside a packed Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

On Friday, 2024, four-star defensive lineman and exceptional pass rusher Nigel Smith II finally announced his future collegiate destination, and while the Aggies stood in a solid position to land the Melissa, Texas native, Oklahoma, who has been leading his recruiting charge for quite some time, officially gained one of the more underrated prospects the cycle has to offer.

Heading into his final senior season at Melissa High School in Melissa, Texas, Smith’s epic 2022 junior season has skyrocketed his recruiting value, recording 103 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and two forced fumbles as a 3-tech defensive lineman and outside linebacker.

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Nigel Smith II has Committed to Oklahoma! The 6’5 253 DL from Melissa, TX chose the Sooners over Ohio State, Penn State, & Texas A&M Is ranked as a Top 100 Recruit in the ‘24 Class “I’m ready to bring D-line U to OU!”https://t.co/cxx5SHNcio pic.twitter.com/QnKYyvZrzg — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 9, 2023

According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Smith is currently positioned as the 83rd-ranked player in the cycle, the 12th-ranked defensive lineman, and the 16th-ranked player in Texas. He is a current favorite from a projection standpoint to land with Oklahoma.

Look, missing out on top-tier defensive prospects always stings, but after Jimbo Fisher and his staff landed five-star DL Dominick McKinley last Friday, Texas A&M’s fifth-ranked recruiting class now includes three defensive linemen with elite traits, as Mckinley joins four-star Dealyn Evans and three-star Gabriel Reliford in the future defensive trenches.

Texas A&M will face the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, Sept. 9, which will air on ABC at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire