Texas A&M Linebacker included in ESPN’s 2023 CFB midseason All-America team

Texas A&M’s (4-3, 2-2 SEC) 2023 season is off to an underwhelming start after dropping two straight SEC contests before their bye week, already matching their losses last season before finishing an abysmal 5-7 and 2-6 in the SEC.

However, the Aggies’ 10th-ranked defense, currently leading the country in sacks with 29 in seven games, has provided some hope heading into the latter half of the season. Leading the team in tackles (45) and sacks (6), junior linebacker Edgerrin Cooper has been a man on a mission and a revelation for a Texas A&M LB core that looked like a weakness coming into the campaign due to a lack of depth.

On Tuesday, ESPN writer Chris Low released his 2023 college football midseason All-America team, selecting the best players at every position, which includes Cooper manning one of the linebacker positions opposite Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman.

“The 6-3, 230-pound Cooper is in his fourth year in the program and was having a breakout season until he was injured last week in the first half against Tennessee and was unable to return. Few inside linebackers have been better, as Cooper leads all FBS players with 13.5 tackles for loss. He has the perfect blend of size and speed to make life miserable for both quarterbacks and running backs.”

While Cooper’s status after sustaining what looked to be a concussion-related injury remains unknown due to head coach Jimbo Fisher’s lack of media availability during the bye week, two weeks of solid rest should be enough for his return before the Aggies host South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire