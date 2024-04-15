Texas A&M linebacker announces he plans to enter the transfer portal

With another football transfer portal window opening for the spring, there was bound to be some more turnover on the Texas A&M roster. Especially, with how many players Mike Elko brought in I'm expecting to see a few others over the next week. New Aggie linebacker Alex Howard announced via X that he will be re-entering the transfer portal after joining coming to College Station during the fall portal.

Howard came from Youngstown State where he amassed 142 total tackles and 15.5 sacks during his five seasons with the Penguins.

With playing time up for grabs next to SEC All-Freshman Taurean York, Howard appeared to have a chance to take over that spot but halfway through spring practice, Daymion Sanford has been making a big impression. Possibly seeing the writing on the wall Howard thanked coach Elko for the opportunity, but will be on the move.

https://twitter.com/AlexHoward40/status/1779955619186811350

