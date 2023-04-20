Is Texas A&M a legit candidate to make the 2023 College Football Playoff?

While many of you will see the title of this article and immediately write off whatever I have to say on the matter, let me be clear; The 2023 Texas A&M football roster at its current state isn’t perfect by any means, but by the time the season rolls around in early September, prepare for one of the best and most exciting seasons in head coach Jimbo Fisher’s history with the program.

Now, let’s get down to it. While I probably sound like I’m pumping you with sunshine and rainbows after what was purely an exhibition during the Maroon and White Spring game last Saturday, this team displayed toughness and grit on defense, and most of all, consistency and explosive moments on offense after their horrific showing during the 5-7 2022 season.

Well, this all leads to predicting just how far the Aggies can go in the postseason if everything indeed clicks under new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, whose January hire will continue to be a main focal point for the program going forward.

This week, USA TODAY writer Paul Myerberg authored a piece centered around the potential teams that can emulate the 2022 TCU Horned Frogs’ success last season, reaching the College Football Playoff, including an appearance in the championship game for the first time in program history. Myerberg’s list included Texas, Oklahoma, Iowa, North Carolina, and yes, Texas A&M. Echoing similar fact-based reasoning regarding the Aggies’ path to a potential epic rebound this season, Myerberg clearly believes the Fisher/Petrino combination is just what the doctor ordered.

The Aggies went from preseason contenders to the bottom of the SEC West in one of the biggest flops in recent FBS history. What’s changed? Maybe new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino will improve an offense that ranked 101st nationally in scoring but has a promising young quarterback in Conner Weigman. Several loaded recruiting classes might come together to form one of the most talented depth charts in the country. With some transfer help in the secondary, a more experienced defense could do a better job getting to the quarterback and forcing turnovers after ranking near the bottom of the SEC in sacks and interceptions. As a member of the SEC, the Aggies could lose twice during the regular season and still make the playoff by reaching and winning the conference championship game

Story continues

One of the key details he included is the immediate impact the 2023 signing class could make on both sides of the ball, especially five-star running back Reuben Owens, and four-star tackle Chase Bisontis, both vying for starting positions after their impressive performances this spring. Again, we are still in the early portion of the offseason, and with more transfer portal additions slowly coming to fruition, the future is very bright for the Maroon and White.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty

More Football!

Former Texas A&M Punter Shane Lechler listed as one the best late round NFL Draft picks Aggies receiver Evan Stewart agrees to NIL deal with luxury fashion brand Coach Texas legislation could have a significant impact on The 12th Man+ Fund at Texas A&M

[mm-video type=playlist id=01fvdd4pnb49trk727 player_id=01f5k5y2jb3twsvdg4 image=

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire