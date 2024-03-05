Texas A&M legend Johnny Manziel elaborates on choice to step away from Heisman Trophy ceremony

“You can back a Brinks truck up to my house and I still will not attend the ceremony or do ANYTHING involved until Reggie’s trophy is back where it rightfully belongs,” Manziel proclaimed via X. “This is about doing what’s right for everyone involved. Reggie’s play on the field inspired me to be the football player that I am.

“To the Heisman Trust, I hope you understand my position. You know that I have nothing but love and respect for that trophy and the people associated with it. It changed my life for the better, forever, and I will be eternally grateful for that until my last day on this earth. The bond and the brotherhood mean more than anything else. That’s truly what makes the fraternity so special.”