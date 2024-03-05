Texas A&M legend Johnny Manziel elaborates on choice to step away from Heisman Trophy ceremony
After announcing early on Saturday morning that he was removing himself from the Heisman Trophy ceremony in support of former USC running back Reggie Bush, Texas A&M legend Johnny Manziel elaborated on his decision on social media this weekend.
“You can back a Brinks truck up to my house and I still will not attend the ceremony or do ANYTHING involved until Reggie’s trophy is back where it rightfully belongs,” Manziel proclaimed via X. “This is about doing what’s right for everyone involved. Reggie’s play on the field inspired me to be the football player that I am.
“To the Heisman Trust, I hope you understand my position. You know that I have nothing but love and respect for that trophy and the people associated with it. It changed my life for the better, forever, and I will be eternally grateful for that until my last day on this earth. The bond and the brotherhood mean more than anything else. That’s truly what makes the fraternity so special.”
X user Dylan Powell (@PowellAnalytics) replied to Manziel‘s initial tweet and sarcastically said, “Should probably change that profile pic then too Johnny.”
“You never change something that’s rooted in your soul,” Manziel stated. “That Heisman means more to me than anything in this world.”
In the era of NIL, Manziel pointed out how much money former USC and LSU quarterbacks, Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, respectively made in 2023.
“The last two Heisman Trophy winners made a combined 12 million last year, but Reggie can’t get his trophy back?” Manziel pondered.
