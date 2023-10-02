Texas A&M left tackle Trey Zuhn is already an elite blind side protector

Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0 SEC) defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-3, 0-2 SEC) 34-22 on Saturday behind a prolific defensive effort, which included seven sacks and 15 tackles for loss for the second consecutive weeks, limiting the Razorbacks usually high-octane offense to 174 total yards.

Overall, Texas A&M’s offense, led by new signal caller Max Johnson (17/28, 210 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT) and ascending running back Le’Veon Moss (17 car, 107 yards), paved the way for a solid 414-yard day. At the same time, a clean pocket aided Johnson’s efficient play due to elite pass protection from redshirt sophomore left tackle Trey Zuhn.

As a sports journalist, PFF’s collegiate week-to-week pass protection grades are one of my go-to metrics for offensive line play, leading to the best outing for Zuhn in his current four-game span against the Razorbacks, recording a borderline elite 89.5 pass protection grade without allowing a sack or a pressure on the afternoon.

Even more impressive, Zuhn’s lowest grade (54.9) came in the Aggies’ loss to Miami in Week 2, a game that was a collective poor effort in the trenches. His current pass pro grading before this weekend includes 82.0 against New Mexico, 85.6 against Lousiana Monroe, and 79.4 against Auburn for a cumulative grade of 79.7. Oh, and through 104 pass-blocking reps, he hasn’t allowed a single sack.

No doubt about it: greatness is earned through hard work and repetition, and through all the trials and tribulations Trey Zuhn has been through in his short Aggie career, head coach Jimbo Fisher and O-line coach Steven Addazio have a consistent presence at one of the most critical positions in the game.

Texas A&M will host No.10 Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 2:30 p.m. CT, inside Kyle Field (TV: CBS).

