Texas A&M leads Mississippi State 34-10 at halftime behind a balanced offensive attack

Texas A&M has wowed all of us this evening, leading Mississippi State 34-10 at the half behind third-string quarterback Jaylen Henderson and a stifling effort from the Aggie’s 15th-ranked defense.

While starting quarterback Max Johnson’s absence was officially announced just minutes before kick-off, all eyes were on Henderson, who, despite possessing impressive athletic traits, had yet to show consistency through the air due to a lack of collegiate playing time.

Nevertheless, offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino devised a solid game plan to get Henderson (7/13, 104 yards, 1 TD, 56 rushing yards, 2 TDs) easy looks and running lanes. At the same time, wide receiver Ainias Smith has been lights out in his own right, already recording a touchdown pass on three catches for 37 yards. Also, credit goes to the Aggies’ offensive line, who have excelled in pass protection while simultaneously opening holes in the running game.

Jaylen the Jet 🛩️ 📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/MVMZFStGV2 — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 12, 2023

With the return of starting cornerback Tyreek Chappell and Deuce Harmon, the defense has been stellar, recording two interceptions. At the same time, standout linebacker and Bednarik award snub Edgerrin Cooper leads the Aggies in tackles with seven so far. This has been a dominant showing from an inspired group from the looks of it.

