Texas A&M leads LSU 17-14 at halftime behind a balanced offensive attack

Texas A&M leads No. 14 LSU 17-14 at halftime in the final regular season of the 2023 season for both programs, as Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels is not only pursuing a 9, or 10-win season but is on the cusp of winning a Heisman Trophy as well.

After the firing of head coach Jimbo Fisher, interim head coach Elijah Robinson is coaching his second game after leading the Aggies to victory last Saturday over Abilene Christian. In one of the toughest defensive matchups of the year for the Maroon & White, A&M has limited the high-scoring LSU offense to just 123 yards, 52 passing yards, and a touchdown for Daniels.

After three successful drives producing 17 points, Aggies signal caller Jaylen Henderson, making his third career start, has thrown for an efficient 152 yards on 16/20 passes, including the lead-taking touchdown to sophomore tight end Jake Johnson with just seconds remaining in the half.

Not knowing what the second half will bring, Texas A&M’s defense must continue bringing pressure up the middle to keep Daniels from escaping, as the senior did run for 59 yards on scrambles in the first. Overall, Jaylen Henderson looks confident in the pocket while reading through his progressions, and again, this team as a whole looks super confident through all the recent chaos surrounding the program after Fisher’s dismissal.

