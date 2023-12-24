Texas A&M LB Taurean York named to PFF’s All-Freshman Team: Defense

Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York is coming off one of the best freshman campaigns during the 2023 college football season, already named to multiple All-American Teams earlier this month.

On Sunday, the accolades continued to roll in as York was selected alongside Virginia freshman linebacker Kam Robinson to Pro Football Focus’s All-Freshman Defensive Team and going into his first season under new Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko and defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Jay Bateman, the sky is truly the limit in 2024.

York has already established himself among the best first-year defensive players in Aggies’ history, currently ranking seventh in total tackles (66) and second in tackles for loss (8.5), jumping on the scene after an impressive fall camp.

York only trails former Texas A&M DL Daylon Mack (9.5) for the all-time TFL record. If he keeps this up, York can break Mack’s record in the year’s final game against Oklahoma State in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Dec. 27 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

After landing former Youngstown State LB Alex Howard from the transfer portal, York will hopefully have more help in coverage after star linebacker Edgerrin Cooper declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire