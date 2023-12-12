Texas A&M LB Taurean York named to 247Sports True Freshman All-American Team

Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York had a phenomenal first year in College Station and has earned the accolades to match his production following the regular season.

According to Carter Karels of GigEm247, York has been selected to the 247Sports True Freshman All-American Team. The young star earned Freshman All-SEC honors this past Thursday.

York has already established himself among the best first-year defensive players in Aggies history. The freshman phenom ranks seventh in total tackles (66) and second in tackles for loss (8.5). He trails only Daylon Mack (9.5) for the all-time TFL record. York can break Mack’s record in the final game of the year against Oklahoma State in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Dec. 27 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

York was named the Dave Campbell Texas Football All-Texas Defensive Freshman of the Year last week and is currently a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award. As a freshman at Temple High School, York shared the Texas District 12-6A co-Defensive Newcomer of the Year award. He proceeded to earn the district’s Defensive MVP the following three seasons.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire