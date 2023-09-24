Texas A&M LB Taurean York has been named 247Sports ‘True Freshman of the Week’

Texas A&M freshman linebacker Taurean York has been a revelation for a team that may have found the missing link in the middle of the defense. Coming in a three-star player in the 2023 recruiting class, York’s ascendence as a first-year starter may have surprised the Aggie fan base, but for head coach Jimbo Fisher, he is wise beyond his years.

“Very mature. He’s a kid that is 18 going on 30, and I say that from a standpoint of how he learned and how he act. He’s a very intelligent guy and a very well-rounded guy that has had a very good cam. A true freshman that can make calls for you.”

So far, so good, as York, starting at the MIKE linebacker spot, is second on the team in tackles with 22, making nearly every defensive call. During the Aggies 27-10 SEC opening win against Auburn on Saturday, the Temple, Texas native had himself a day, recording a game-high 11 tackles with half a sack and two tackles for loss while perfectly positioning the defensive line to record seven sacks on the afternoon, their most in six seasons.

With one of the best defensive performances on the college football weekend, York was named 247Sports‘ “True Freshman of the Week,” notably quarterback a defense that held the Tigers to only 10 points, 3.1 yards per play, and only 54 yards through the air.

Not only was Taurean York making the defensive calls that led to consistent pressure in the pocket, but his playmaking ability and impressive speed and tackling in space are something I expect to see every week. In contrast, his sneaky ability to rush the passer is very intriguing moving forward. Again, give Jimbo Fisher a ton of credit for finding York and luring him away from Baylor, where he was previously committed for most of his recruiting process.

Congratulations on the honor, Taurean! Gig ’em.

Texas A&M will now travel to AT&T Stadium to face the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 11:00 a.m. CT., and air on the SEC Network.

