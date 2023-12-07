Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper is named to the CBS Sports All-American Team

Standout Aggie Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper at some point throughout the year, was named to almost every All-“You Name It” team or defensive player finalist list. Well, almost every list, but we’ll leave that snub for another day.

With Cooper flying up the draft boards after his fantastic season it’s only right that he is named to the 2023 CBS Sports All-America team. The junior was tab to the first team with SEC defensive player of the year, Dallas Turner, and NC State’s Payton Wilson.

Congratulations to Cooper on another well-deserved honor.

Below, you can see the stats through 12 games:

84 Tackles

17 Tackles for Loss (Led the SEC)

8 sacks

2 forced fumbles

Adam Silverstein over at CBS gave a brief account of their process to curate the list and ultimately chose the teams:

With the 2023 college football season in the books, our panel of experts was faced with plenty of difficult decisions when convening to select the 2023 CBS Sports / 247Sports All-America team. Experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports joined forces once again to honor the players who shined the brightest on the gridiron over the last three months. Unanimous selections generally play a significant role in building these teams; however, this year, only three players received that honor on the postseason team: Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II, Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt and Iowa punter Tory Taylor. In fact, Alt is the lone repeat first-team selection from the 2022 CBS Sports / 247Sports All-America team. Along with Taylor, they represent two of 10 players who were 2023 CBS Sports / 247Sports Preseason All-America first-team selections.

