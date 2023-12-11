Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper selected to AP All-American First Team

Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper has stacked several accolades following the regular season and added another to begin this week.

Cooper was chosen for the Associated Press All-American First Team on Monday. The Southeastern Conference led the way in selections with nine.

The superstar junior earned a First Team All-SEC nod from the league’s coaches following the conclusion of conference play. Other awards Cooper has received recently include respective First Team All-American selections from CBS Sports, The Athletic and the Walter Camp Football Foundation. He also added a Second Team All-American nod by the Football Writers Association of America.

In 2021, Cooper was chosen for the SEC All-Freshman team. Two years later, he started at linebacker in every game for the Aggies to earn an All-SEC first-team selection. With 17 tackles for loss in 2023, Cooper ranked fifth among Power Five players. He recorded team highs of 84 total tackles and eight sacks to rank sixth and fourth in the SEC, respectively.

After his breakout junior season, Cooper is projected by many as a second-round pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. However, he has yet to declare and perhaps his prior relationship with new head coach Mike Elko will keep him in College Station for one more year.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire