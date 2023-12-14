Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper is named to the AFCA All-American First Team

Edgerrin Cooper went on a tear this season and was the best Linebacker in the SEC and possibly the nation. He’s been racking up the accolades all year long and there might be a few more before Bowl season is over.

With this selection, Cooper is now officially a consensus All-American. His first team honors include the following:

American Football Coaches Association (AFCA)

Walter Camp Football Foundation

Associated Press

CBS Sports

Congratulations to Cooper on another well-deserved honor as he prepares for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Below, you can see the stats through 12 games:

84 Tackles

17 Tackles for Loss (Led the SEC)

8 sacks

2 forced fumbles

The Award: Members of the AFCA Coaches’ All-America First Team will receive a plaque commemorating their selection to the team, while members of the Second Team will receive a certificate.

