Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper is named to the AFCA All-American First Team
Edgerrin Cooper went on a tear this season and was the best Linebacker in the SEC and possibly the nation. He’s been racking up the accolades all year long and there might be a few more before Bowl season is over.
With this selection, Cooper is now officially a consensus All-American. His first team honors include the following:
American Football Coaches Association (AFCA)
Walter Camp Football Foundation
Associated Press
CBS Sports
Congratulations to Cooper on another well-deserved honor as he prepares for the 2024 NFL Draft.
AFCA All-America First Team Selection 🇺🇸@edgerrincooper1 👍 pic.twitter.com/eaR0U9kZ2V
— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 14, 2023
Below, you can see the stats through 12 games:
84 Tackles
17 Tackles for Loss (Led the SEC)
8 sacks
2 forced fumbles
The Award: Members of the AFCA Coaches’ All-America First Team will receive a plaque commemorating their selection to the team, while members of the Second Team will receive a certificate.
Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jarrett Johnson on Twitter: @whosnextsports1.