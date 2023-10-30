Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper received one off the highest PFF grades after the Aggies’ 30-17 win over South Carolina

Texas A&M (5-3, 3-2 SEC) matched their 2022 win record after defeating South Carolina (2-6, 1-5 SEC) on Saturday afternoon, led by another incredible defensive performance, junior standout linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, who, yes, we talk about a lot in Aggie media due to his outstanding play this season, set another personal record.

While the Aggies’ defense limited the Gamecocks to 209 total yards, including 33 yards rushing, quarterback Spencer Rattler was harassed all day, sacking the senior signal caller four times while notching ten tackles for loss.

Leading the country in sacks (33) tackles for loss (75), and 13th in run defense, Cooper, who personally leads all active players with 15.5 tackles for loss, and the Aggies with 52 tackles and seven sacks, once again finished the game at the top of the stat sheet with seven tackles, one sack, and two tackles for loss. According to PFF (Pro Football Focus), Cooper recorded a nearly perfect 93.6 defensive grade and a 93.3 coverage grade, rounding out his 91.7 overall grade, the best among linebackers, and ranked third in the FBS.

Cooper’s incredible jump this season is based on hard work and dedicated coaching, as second-year defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin’s new role as the team’s linebacker coach has elevated not only Cooper but freshman LB Taurean York, who is second on the team with 47 tackles.

Traveling to face the 11th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday morning, Texas A&M’s surging D has yet to face a Top 10 offense, as the Rebels present a challenge through the air and on the ground, making Edgerrin Cooper’s consistent impact that much more critical as it tougher down the stretch.

Texas A&M will now travel to Oxford (MS) to face the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, Nov. 5, where the game will again air on ESPN at 11:00 a.m. CT.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire