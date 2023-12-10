Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper is named to the Walter Camp All-American Team

Edgerrin Cooper went on a tear this season and was the best Linebacker in the SEC and possibly the nation. He’s been racking up the accolades all year long and there might be a few more before Bowl season is over.

Below is a brief history of the foundation:

This is the 134th edition of the Walter Camp All-America team, the nation’s oldest college football All-America team. Twenty-five players were selected to the first team by the 131 Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors. In addition, 25 players were selected to the Second Team.

Congratulations to Cooper on another well-deserved honor.

Below, you can see the stats through 12 games:

84 Tackles

17 Tackles for Loss (Led the SEC)

8 sacks

2 forced fumbles

The 2023 Walter Camp All-Americans will be honored at the Foundation’s annual Awards Weekend on March 15-16, 2024, in New Haven.

