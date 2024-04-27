Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper selected in second round of the 2024 NFL Draft

Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper has been selected 45th overall in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The talented backer is headed to Wisconsin to join the Green Bay Packers and start what should be an exciting and productive NFL career.

Cooper's trajectory to the league started in 2023 during his junior season, and former Texas A&M defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin deserves credit for developing Cooper into the player he is today. Cooper led the Aggies in his final year with 83 tackles, eight sacks, 27 pressures, and 19 tackles for loss.

Cooper brings a unique blend of elite athleticism and notable speed to the field. His exceptional length in pass coverage and his ability to cover ground from sideline to sideline against the run make him the most promising linebacker prospect in his class. What's more, he comes with a clean bill of health, free from any significant injury history.

According to Pro Football Focus, Cooper finished in the 90-plus percentile at every defensive metric, making him a perfect fit for a Packers defense needing an upgrade at the position, joining the talented Quay Walker in the middle of the defense.

Congratulations Edgerrin!

https://twitter.com/aggiefootball/status/1784012477828600058?s=61&t=nmqPGZ480fVQESdBvdHO6A

