Texas A&M lands two Aggies on the SEC Athlete of the Week 4 honors selection

The Outdoor track & field season has begun, and the SEC has announced their athletes of the week. Senior heptathlon athlete Timara Chapman was named the Women's Co-field Athlete of the Week and freshman discus thrower Abigail Martin was named the Women's Freshman Athlete of the Week for the second week in a row.

Below are the excerpts from the official SEC website announcing the weekly

honors:

Texas A&M’s Timara Chapman had a career day in her first heptathlon action competing for the Maroon & White. She totaled 6219 points which is the highest total in the nation this year and would have won the NCAA Outdoor Championships in 2023. She put out four personal best performances on her way to the event win. Her career marks were in point total (6219), shot put (13.63m/44-8.75), 100m hurdles (13.50) and high jump (1.79m/5-10.5), her clearance in the high jump also moves her to No. 12 on the Texas A&M all-time performers list. Texas A&M’s Abigail Martin broke her personal best for the third-straight week in the discus with a throw of 59.44m/195-0. The mark remains as the No. 1 freshman in the country, rose 10 spots to No. 7 overall and remained at No. 3 overall in the conference. Martin ranks 17 spots ahead of the next closest freshman nationally in the event.

https://twitter.com/aggietfxc/status/1777763645805691035

Congratulations to both Chapman and Martin their acknowledgement from the SEC for their accomplishments in week one of the outdoor season.

