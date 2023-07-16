Texas A&M lands in Phil Steele’s Top 5 most-improved teams ahead of the 2023 CFB Season

What if I told you that having high expectations for Texas A&M ahead of the pivotal 2023 college football season was okay, especially after their disastrous 5-7 (2-6 SEC) 2022 campaign?

Well, I’m here to confirm that all of us in the Aggie media sphere aren’t the only ones in the hope business regarding the Maroon and White, as longtime CFB analyst Phil Steele, known for his annual season preview magazine, released his Top 16 most-improved teams ahead of the 2023 season, which happens to include Texas A&M who landed among the Top five teams listed.

Leading the SEC in returning production with eight starters returning on offense and defense, including veteran players such as wide receiver Ainias Smith, defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson, and strong safety Demani Richardson, who will all take on important leadership roles not only on the field but also inside the locker room.

Led sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman who’s poised to take the next step in his development after finishing 2022 with 896 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and zero interceptions for a 132.3 passer rating in five games during the latter half of the 2022 season, is poised to take the next step in his development under play-calling savant and QB guru Bobby Petrino, who’s entering his first season as the program’s new offensive coordinator.

Here are the Top five teams poised to improve in 2023, according to Phil Steele.

Texas A&M Aggies

If it weren’t due to the Aggies signing the No.1 recruiting class in the 2022 cycle, last season’s 5-7 (2-6 SEC) results would have been treated with less vitriol outside of the Texas A&M fan base, but as we all know, results speak much louder than preseason expectations.

Phil Steele is very high on the Aggies to rebound and make some serious noise in the SEC late in the season. Whether it the 16 returning starters, including nearly every defensive starter for a unit that only allowed 21 points per game last season, or quarterback Conner Weigman’s potentially lethal connection with wide receivers Evan Stewart, Moose Muhammad, Ainias Smith, and Noah Thomas, Head Coach Jimbo Fisher, and Co. are nearing what I have personally coined, “The revenge tour.”

Oklahoma Sooners

Death, Taxes, and high exceptions for the Oklahoma Sooners. Head Coach Brent Venables experienced deeply frustrating losses, ending with a 6-7 record last season. By that, I’m referencing their five one-score losses mainly due to the early season loss of quarterback Dillon Gabriel, as the team averaged 510 yards and 37 points in games while he was under center while averaging an underwhelming 275 and 12 the rest of the way.

With Gabriel back in the driver’s seat, Steele believes that most of the roster returning, combined with several key 2023 recruits, can get the Sooners back on track to contending in their last season in the Big 12 before moving to the SEC in 2024.

“This team is improved on both offense and defense and I like the direction Venables has them pointed,” Steele states. “They are my No. 2 Most Improved team, my No. 8 surprise team and a legitimate Big 12 contender.”

Close your eyes, Aggie fans; it’s time to discuss the Appalachian State Mountaineers, who, as you all know, narrowly defeated Texas A&M 17-14 last season in one of the biggest upsets in College Football History. Let’s forget about that for now and focus on how one of the highest-scoring teams last season looks to improve on their 6-6 record.

Quarterback Chase Brice returns for what feels like his 10th season, but outside of that, nothing else seems to stand out from my perspective, but hey, Phil Steele created the list, so obviously, he has his reasons.

“This year, 11 starters return and they make my Going Up Box in four difference categories. They were +49 yards-per-game in Sun Belt play and all indicators point up. They are 43-6 at home the last 8 years and are my pick to win the rugged East.”

Miami Hurricanes

Ah, yes, the Miami Hurricanes are back in the conversation after failing to live up to their pre-season billing, especially the lackluster play of quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. Still, just like every team listed in these rankings, the Hurricanes return 11 starters which should at least aid Van Dyke in finding some consistency that can last throughout the entire season.

For Steele, improving on their 5-7 record is almost a guarantee, but the schedule is brutal, leading to Steeles’ prediction which I’ll personally take at face value.

“Miami has talent and the right coach but have 3 ACC road games vs. contenders and a home game vs. Clemson and may be a year away from making a run at the ACC title.”

UTEP Miners

There’s, of course, a Texas A&M connection with the 2023 UTEP Miners, as wide receiver Tyrin Smith flip-flopped his way between both programs this offseason, initially transferring from UTEP to the Aggies before eventually making his way back to El Paso, Texas. Still, hey, that’s just the nature of the transfer portal, as we all know.

The Miner’s predominant strength is on the offensive line, and as Steele puts it, everything is in place for UTEP to make a run in Conference USA next season.

“QB (Gavin) Hardison, RB (Deion) Hankins and WR (Tyrin) Smith are all back and playing behind C-USA’s No. 1 offensive line. My computer is calling for a jump to 30.1 points-per-game!”

