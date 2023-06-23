Texas A&M lands four-star linebacker Jordan Lockhart, fends off USC

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star linebacker Jordan Lockhart picked the Texas A&M Aggies over the USC Trojans.

Aggies Wire noted that Lockhart joined four-star tight end Eric Karner, who committed to A&M on Thursday morning.

Lockhart, who decommitted from head coach Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss on March 4, re-opened his recruitment. Nearly every Power Five program in the country wanted him.

According to 247Sports composite, he is the 31st-ranked linebacker prospect and the 30th-ranked player in California. Lockhart will enter his senior season at St. John Bosco this fall. Scheduled to visit USC this weekend, Lockhart didn’t wait to make a decision. this is a massive win for the Aggies.

Lockhart is the fourth defensive commit for the Aggies and their second linebacker. He moves in alongside safety Jordan Pride, defensive lineman Daelyn Evans, and Tristan Jernigan, who are all part of the 2024 cycle for Jimbo Fisher.

During his 2022 junior season at St. John Bosco, Lockhart recorded 60 tackles and 3.5 sacks on the year. He displayed an elite blend of high-end athleticism and closing speed in coverage while showing a ton of potential as a pass rusher at the next level.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker recruit helped St. John Bosco to a high school national title in 2022.

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Jordan Lockhart has Committed to Texas A&M! The 6’3 230 LB from Redlands, CA chose the Aggies over USC “They say everything is big in Texas and I’m ready to come in and make it bigger.”https://t.co/cIQUh2ANFn pic.twitter.com/1HRqLrFvOP — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 23, 2023

