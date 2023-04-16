Texas A&M lands former Rice FB Jerry Johnson from the transfer portal

Texas A&M and head coach Jimbo Fisher have landed their second transfer from Rice university, as fullback and special teams ace Jerry Johnson will join the Maroon and White for the 2023 season, joining former Owls linebacker Aidan Siano out of the portal.

Johnson is the brother of 2023 three-star linebacker Chantz Johnson who recently committed to the Aggies back in late December, and the son of current Texas A&M Sports performance coach Jerry Johnson Sr., so you can say that becoming an Aggie simply runs in the family.

In 13 appearaces during the 2022 season as the starting fulllback for the Owls, Johnson’ blocking in both the run game and pass protection paired with his ability on special teams, and even ranked as the teams’ best performer on special teams during the 2021 season with and 84.2 grade from PFF.

His addition to the Aggies backfield and special teams unit not only provides much needed depth, but also signals an enhanced emphasis on power running game, joining converted fullback Earnest Crownover to the mix. Congratulations, Jerry! Gig ‘Em!

