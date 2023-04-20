Texas A&M lands commitment from former Jackson State LB Jurriente Davis

Boom! Texas A&M landed former Jackson State linebacker Jurriente Davis on Thursday afternoon, as one of the best remaining transfer portal members has officially found a new home with the Maroon and White after taking an official visit to College Station last week.

The Aggies needed depth at linebackers like humans need air to breathe, and they’re getting a huge boost with Davis, who ended the 2022 season with 58 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and a career-best 75.3 PFF grade. Standing at 6-0 and around 230 lbs, Davis is a versatile option at linebacker, and in an interview with 247Sports, he explained just how A&M defensive coordinator and linebackers coach D.J. Durkin will use him at the position:

The linebacker room is led by starters in Chris Russell Sr. and Edgerrin Cooper, like sophomore Martrell Harris and Taurean York, and now Jurriente Davis looks to provide adequate depth within the always grueling SEC schedule. Congratulations, Jurriente! Gig ‘Em!

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty

More Football!

Texas A&M graded as one of the best schools in developing five-star talent to the NFL, according to The Athletic Aggies safety Bryce Anderson's comments on recent football departures proves that this team is locked in for 2023 Is Texas A&M a legit candidate to make the 2023 College Football Playoff?

[mm-video type=playlist id=01fvdd4pnb49trk727 player_id=01f5k5y2jb3twsvdg4 image

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire