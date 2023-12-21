Texas A&M lands a commitment from former Kansas State WR Wesley Watson

Texas A&M and head coach Mike Elko have made an under-the-radar acquisition in the transfer portal, landing former Kansas State wide receiver Wesley Watson, a native of College Station (TX).

Watson, who played high school football at A&M Consolidated, was a three-star recruit in the 2023 class, receiving over 25-plus offers and was briefly committed to Colorado before committing to the Wildcats.

While the Aggies, under then-head coach Jimbo Fisher, did not offer Watson, new offensive coordinator Collin Klein, who held the same position at Kansas State last season, likely had the most significant influence on Watson’s decision. Failing to record any statistics during his 2023 freshman season, the traits, including his impressive speed and route running fluidity, remain.

Standing at 6’2″ and 185 pounds, Watson joins wide receiver Javon Harvey and Cyrus Allen in what now looks like a very impressive haul for Mike Elko and his staff moving ahead during the 2024 offseason. Wesley Watson will join the program as a preferred walk-on.

