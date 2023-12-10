Texas A&M lands a commitment from former Kansas State CB Will Lee III

New Texas A&M Football head coach Mike Elko has secured his first commitment out of the transfer portal as cornerback Will Lee III, who played with the Kansas State Wildcats during the 2023 season, has committed to A&M after visiting the Aggies on Friday.

Nicknamed “The Blanket” due to his impressive ability in man coverage, he finished the season with the third-highest coverage grade (76.2) in the country per Pro Football Focus while recording 42 tackles, 32 solo tackles, six pass deflections, and two interceptions on the year.

Not only is Lee the Aggies’ first commitment in the Mike Elko era, but after the news that both starting corners Tyreek Chappell and Deuce Harmon entered their names into the portal, a sudden drastic need for starting talent at the position became the staff’s first priority. Standing at 6’3″, Lee has the size and speed to start for the Aggies immediately next season, especially on the boundary against some of the larger SEC receivers.

With new Aggies CB coach Ishmael Aristide bringing in a track record of developing some of the top corners in the country, including Duke All-American CB Chandler Rivers, this season, the sky is the limit for Will Lee in A&M’s secondary in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire