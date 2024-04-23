Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has done what Jimbo Fisher failed ever to do: Utilize the transfer portal. After re-opening this spring, the Aggies' Maroon & White spring game proved that depth issues remain at various postion groups, and as of Monday, several new additions will make their way to College Station.

Earlier in the day, former Pitt linebacker Solomon DeShields announced his intentions to transfer to A&M, shoring up the rotation alongside All-SEC LB Taurean York while placing a bandage over the loss of future NFL linebacker Edgerrin Cooper.

Now, announced on Monday night, the Aggies have added their third tight end from the portal, as former ECU TE Shane Calhoun looks to play his final collegiate season for Texas A&M after hauling in over 63 receptions, 594 receiving yards, and six touchdowns from 2020-2023.

https://twitter.com/shanecalhoun19/status/1782546519553409504?s=61&t=V-VMntcStdkitlR3uxKFyA

Joining tight ends Garrett Miller (Purdue) and Tre Watson (Fresno State), Texas A&M is currently over the 85-player scholarship limit. Expect more movement in the coming months to meet the number, as Elko has more than proven his ability to maneuver the ins and outs of the offseason thus far.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M lands a commitment from former ECU TE Shane Calhoun