Texas A&M lands at #6 in Pre-Season AP Top 25

The 2022 college football season is drawing near. Pads have been popping in fall camps for close to two weeks, and the pre-season rankings are rolling in.

Last week we saw that the Aggies opened as the #7 team in the USA Today Coaches poll, and on Monday, the AP Top 25 poll, voted on by 62 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country, was released, with Texas A&M landing at #6 in the nation.

This is now the two most prominent polls in the sport listing Jimbo Fisher’s squad inside the top 10 in the country leading up to the season. There are questions to be answered for the Aggies for sure, but the national expectations are as high as ever for A&M.

Let’s look at the rest of the top-10…

1

1

p

p

e

e

T

T

h

h

Baylor Bears - 884 Points

Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baylor Bears running back Abram Smith (7) runs the ball against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half of the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma Sooners - 956 points

Oct 30, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) throws during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Wolverines - 1,203 points

Dec 31, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Andrel Anthony (1) makes a touchdown catch against the Georgia Bulldogs during the fourth quarter in the Orange Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Utah Utes - 1,209 points

Utah Utes players honor a pair of fallen teammates during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022.

College Football Rose Bowl

Texas A&M Aggies - 1,212 points

Sep 18, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) in action during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Notre Dame Fighting Irish - 1,242 points

Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. (21) scores a touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Ncaa Football Playstation Fiesta Bowl Oklahoma State At Notre Dame

Clemson Tigers - 1,292 points

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) looks to pass as Iowa State defensive end Will McDoanld IV (9) brings pressure past a block from Clemson offensive tackles Jordan McFadden (71) during a NCAA college football game in the Cheez-It Bowl, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

211228 Cheez It Bowl Extras 017 Jpg

Georgia Bulldogs - 1,455 points (3 first place votes)

Apr 16, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) passes the ball during the Georgia Bulldogs Spring Game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes - 1,506 points (6 first place votes)

Apr 17, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud (7) drops to throw during the first quarter of the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide - 1,566 points (54 first place votes)

Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) is pressured by Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (8) in the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

1

1

1

1

1

1

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire