Texas A&M lands in 4-star Athlete Derrick McFall’s Top 6 program list

Recruiting never ever stops, and ya’ll probably know that by now! For Texas A&M, things are heating up in the 2024 cycle on both sides of the ball. On Monday, 4-star athlete/running back Derrick McFall released his Top 6 program list, including Florida, Louisville, Texas, Alabama, TCU, and Texas A&M.

Entering his senior season at Tyler High School in Tyler, Texas, McFall is lighting in a bottle on the gridiron, displaying vast versatility as a pure utility player primarily performing at wide receiver, running back, and kick returns, leading to his current recruiting status as the 20th-ranked Athlete in the class, and 39th-ranked player in Texas.

During his 2022 junior season, McFall completed 27 passes for 445 yards and 4 touchdowns, rushed for 218 yards on 44 attempts for 1 rushing touchdown, and recorded 18 receptions, 226 yards, and 1 touchdown through the air. Projected as a running back at the collegiate level, McFalls’ 5-10 175-pound frame fits the mold of today’s back who is also a threat in the passing game, and efficient in pass protection. Speed, quickness, and insane athleticism paired with top-notch football intelligence are the complete makeup of Derrick McFall between the hash marks.

