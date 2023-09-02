The Texas A&M-Kingsville football team opened the 2023 season with a 30-10 win against Colorado Mesa on Saturday at Ralph Stocker Stadium in Junction, Colorado.

The Javelinas, who were picked to finish third in the Lone Star Conference, scored two touchdowns on specials teams and shutout the Mavericks in the second half while limiting them to 202 yards of offense.

Amos Coleman prepares for a play against Eastern New Mexico in a college football game at Javelina Stadium in Kingsville, Texas on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

TEXAS A&M-KINGSVILLE 30, COLORADO MESA 10

Top performers

Texas A&M-Kingsville: Kannon Williams 13 of 16, 124 yards passing; CJ Odom 16-76 rushing; Christian Anderson 15-55, TD rushing; Blake Jaques 10-yard punt return TD; Amos Coleman 93-yard kickoff return TD.

Colorado Mesa: Leslie Richardson III 11-21, 111 yards passing, 2 TD; Gavin Herberg 10-35, TD rushing

Highlights: The Javelinas' special teams unit stole the show with a punt return for a touchdown by Blake Jaques and a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Amos Coleman. A&M-Kingsville quarterback Kannon Williams completed 13 passes for 124 yards and CJ Odom paced the Javelinas on the ground with 76 yards. Christian Anderson added a rushing touchdown and kicker Gilbert Garza was perfect through the uprights in all three of his attempts.

Records: Texas A&M-Kingsville 1-0; Colorado Mesa 0-1

Next: West Georgia at Texas A&M-Kingsville, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

More: Texas A&M-Kingsville football picked to finish third in Lone Star Conference

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Texas A&M-Kingsville opens season with win against Colorado Mesa