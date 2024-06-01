Jun 21, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies pitcher Brad Rudis (32) throws against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the eighth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Junior right-hander Brad Rudis' relief appearance on Friday afternoon ensured an easy opening win for Texas A&M against Grambling State to start the Bryan-College Station Regional.

Rudis (6-0) earned the victory on the mound after relieving sophomore starter Tanner Jones. He entered the game with the bases loaded and one out in the top of the fourth inning but got out of the jam. Rudis struck out the first Tiger that he faced, then got the next to fly out to center field. He allowed 1 walk in 1.2 frames without allowing a hit on 18 pitches.

"The mindset is always the same no matter the score, if there is runners on base or whatever it may be," Rudis recalled postgame. "Just hammer the zone and let the defense work behind me. That's about it."

The Aggies play Texas tomorrow night for a berth in the Bryan-College Station Regional Final. First pitch at Blue Bell Park is scheduled for 8 p.m. on ESPN.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M junior reliever Brad Rudis improves perfect record with win vs. Grambling