Texas A&M junior pitcher Chris Cortez dominated in Super Regionals vs. Oregon

The No. 3 Texas A&M baseball team beat Oregon by a final score of 10-6 on Saturday afternoon at Blue Bell Park to begin the Bryan-College Station Super Regional.

Junior RHP Chris Cortez came in, was lights out and saved the day per usual to earn the win. Cortez (9-3) tossed 5.2 scoreless innings and gave up 3 walks and 2 hits with 10 Ks on 89 pitches.

Aggies LHP Ryan Prager is 'not trying to reinvent the wheel' vs. Oregon in Super Regionals

Game 2 at Olsen Field is Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

